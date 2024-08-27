CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

CNP stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

