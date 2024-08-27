Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.66 and traded as high as C$10.02. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 376,988 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Cormark lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.0487805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall acquired 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

