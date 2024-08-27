Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,571,500 shares changing hands.
Cereplast Trading Up 64.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Cereplast
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cereplast
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.