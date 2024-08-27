CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.29

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $21.61. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 2,883 shares traded.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,774,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.