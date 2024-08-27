CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.29

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $21.61. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 2,883 shares traded.
CF Bankshares Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.57.
CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.
Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares Company Profile
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
