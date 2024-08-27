CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CF. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

CF Industries stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,480,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

