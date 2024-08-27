Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Chalice Mining Trading Up 15.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

