Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $199.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $145.17.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.