Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.91

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.91 and traded as high as C$10.03. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 206,979 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

