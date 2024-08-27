Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.15

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.15 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.49). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.49), with a volume of 43,672 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16. The company has a market capitalization of £396.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,208.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £42,193.92 ($55,642.78). Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

