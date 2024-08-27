Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE CHWY opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

