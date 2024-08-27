Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$14.74 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

