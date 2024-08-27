ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Kristin Patrick Sells 23,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $264.39 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.87. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

