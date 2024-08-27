Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,169.12

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,169.12 ($15.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.82). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.82), with a volume of 5,131 shares traded.

Churchill China Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £131.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

