Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, September 12th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $793.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.42. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $794.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

