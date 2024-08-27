Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.51. Approximately 3,987,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,815,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock worth $4,764,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,358,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 92,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 559,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.