Citigroup Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.38.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,764 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,367. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

