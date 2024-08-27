Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.29. Citizens shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 100,136 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 108,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

