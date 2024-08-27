Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.29. Citizens shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 100,136 shares.
Citizens Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
