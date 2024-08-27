ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

