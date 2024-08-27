ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.56. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 50,453 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

