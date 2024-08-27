Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.34. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 169,254 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 386.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 288,461 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 319,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 652,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 217,620 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 54.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 265,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.