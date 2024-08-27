CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

CNO opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 455.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,568,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,695,000 after purchasing an additional 343,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 306,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

