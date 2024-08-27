Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 20,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 35,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

