Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 1,550 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

