Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.61. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 108,646 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $529.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

