Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $13.02. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 175,775 shares.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

