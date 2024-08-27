Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $13.02. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 175,775 shares.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.