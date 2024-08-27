Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $15.31. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 40,664 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $261.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

