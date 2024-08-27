Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.42

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.42 ($14.91) and traded as low as €13.00 ($14.44). Commerzbank shares last traded at €13.10 ($14.55), with a volume of 3,762,519 shares traded.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.42.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

