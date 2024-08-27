Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.90.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of CCU opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,143,000 after acquiring an additional 184,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 98.1% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

