Comparing LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $183.24 million 2.48 $20.86 million $1.44 20.01 LINKBANCORP $77.68 million 3.26 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -26.08

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MidWestOne Financial Group and LINKBANCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.45%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 9.79% 5.33% 0.42% LINKBANCORP -0.34% 7.06% 0.71%

Volatility and Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats LINKBANCORP on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

