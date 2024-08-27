Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,232.46

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,232.46 ($29.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,387.80 ($31.49). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,375.89 ($31.33), with a volume of 2,179,925 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.65) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,374 ($31.31).
In other news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.56) per share, for a total transaction of £30,121 ($39,721.75). Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
