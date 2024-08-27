Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on September 3rd (NYSE:CON)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 3rd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $528,750,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter.

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

