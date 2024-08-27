Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 40,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 120,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 30.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.13.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

