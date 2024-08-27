Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Mark R. Matteson Sells 25,408 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Construction Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,403,000 after purchasing an additional 268,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after buying an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Construction Partners by 188.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after buying an additional 1,105,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,687,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.