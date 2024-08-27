Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CFO Michael Aaron Clark Sells 1,375 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 1,375 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $29,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Contango Ore Stock Up 2.1 %

CTGO stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Contango Ore, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Contango Ore by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Contango Ore by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Contango Ore by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

