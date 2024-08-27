Contrasting Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) and Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Cintas shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Cintas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cintas and Raksul’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas $9.60 billion 8.34 $1.57 billion $14.48 54.45 Raksul N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Raksul.

This table compares Cintas and Raksul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas 16.38% 37.82% 17.62% Raksul N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cintas and Raksul, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas 2 8 6 0 2.25 Raksul 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cintas presently has a consensus target price of $742.36, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Cintas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than Raksul.

Summary

Cintas beats Raksul on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc. provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites. In addition, the company operates advertising, TV commercial-related, logistics, and corporate IT platforms. Raksul Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

