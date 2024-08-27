Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CLCO opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Cool has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $466.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

