Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Cool Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CLCO opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Cool has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $466.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.38.
Cool Company Profile
