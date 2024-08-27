Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Lessened by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,601 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

