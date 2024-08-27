Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 20%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 4,221,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,946,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.38.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.