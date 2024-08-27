Cormark Comments on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$166,761.00.
