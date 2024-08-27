Cormark Comments on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Activity

In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$166,761.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

