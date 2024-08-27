CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $6.27 on Monday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $344.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.60.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CorMedix by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.