Cosi (OTCMKTS:COSIQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cosi, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cosi shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,685,100 shares changing hands.

Cosi Price Performance

About Cosi

(Get Free Report)

Cosi, Inc is an international fast casual restaurant company. The Company offers its flatbread. Its menu features made-to-order sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, bowls, breakfast wraps, melts, soups, signature Squagels, artisan flatbread pizzas, S’mores, snacks and desserts. It also offers handcrafted beverages and a variety of coffee-based and specialty beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.