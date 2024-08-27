Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

