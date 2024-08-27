Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.