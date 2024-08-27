Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 2%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Creative Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.

