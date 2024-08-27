Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 302,284 shares traded.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

