Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Down 28.1%

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares fell 28.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 1,681,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 378,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of £1.68 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.38.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

