Critical Review: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) & Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 14.05% -26.62% 19.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vector Group $1.42 billion 1.68 $183.53 million $1.16 13.07

This table compares Pyxus International and Vector Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pyxus International and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vector Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Vector Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Summary

Vector Group beats Pyxus International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also invests in planned communities, condominium and mixeduse developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The company markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

