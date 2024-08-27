CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $265.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $141.97 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 501.64, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

