Cryptoblox Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Trading Down 2.8%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 94,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

