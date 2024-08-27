Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $246,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.