CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

CVRx Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of CVRX opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.25.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVRx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

